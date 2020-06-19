March 15, 1960 - June 14, 2020
Priscilla Carmack, 60, of College Station, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in College Station. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, followed by the funeral service at 3 pm, Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Priscilla was born to Thomas and Sharon Price in Bridgeport, Connecticut. She spent the majority of her life in Texas working as a RN helping and serving the various communities she and her family resided in. She loved spending time with her husband and family, especially her 5 granddaughters.
Her parents, Thomas Price and Sharon Heinrich preceded her in death.
Priscilla is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mike Carmack; her children, Michael and wife Melissa Carmack, Amy and husband Phillip Humphrey, and Josh and wife Tasha Carmack; her 5 granddaughters, Adelyn, Olivya, Charlye, Loretta, and Harper; her siblings, Curtis and wife Terri Price, Victoria and husband John Hubbard, Randall and wife Angela Price, Susanna and husband Derel Reaves, and Penny and husband Tedd Gibbs; her numerous nephews and nieces and other friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately