Angel Carpio, of College Station, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Visitation will be 11:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, with services following at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Angel Carpio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.