November 28, 1949 - June 22, 2020
Linda Kay (Bomnskie) Castoria-Roedel, 70, of Montgomery, TX, formerly of Bryan, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 22, 2020.
Linda was born in Bryan to Minnie Luther and Henry Kizer Bomnskie, Jr. the youngest of four children. She graduated in 1968 from Stephen F. Austin High School. She started her career as a legal secretary.
In 1983, she joined the Brazos County Rape Crisis Center as a volunteer. Soon after, she became its first executive director. Linda would lead the center for twenty-two years. She was a pioneer in victim's advocacy and through her efforts, countless lives were touched and forever changed. In 2005, she met and later married the love of her life, Dave. She then moved to Montgomery, Texas to pursue a secondary career in real estate together with him.
Linda will be forever remembered for her infectious laugh, positive outlook on life, listening ear, caring heart, and willingness to share her wisdom. She was unapologetically herself. She was so proud of her Polish heritage and is no doubt playing a mean game of 42 in heaven with her daddy.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Johnny Edward Bomnskie.
Linda's memory will live on through her loving husband, Dave; her children Stephanie and Donnie Manry, Alisha and Craig Kuhl, Devaron and Jami Roedel, and Jason Roedel; her grand angels Colby Fagan, Chelsea and Hank Walshak, Haley Manry, Sidney Criddle, Carson and Collin Kuhl, Mareesa Pederson and Joey, and Kyle Roedel; her great-grand angels Tyson, Garrison, Karson, and soon-to-be born Avery and Reid; a sister, Carolyn Lucas; a brother, Kenneth Bomnskie; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
In an abundance of caution related to COVID-19, there will not be a service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that you would make a donation to "Linda's Legacy" at the Brazos County Rape Crisis Center dba SARC (Sexual Assault Resource Center) to honor her life-long passion of helping others sarcbv.org or BV SARC, PO Box 3082, Bryan, Texas 77805
