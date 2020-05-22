Sammy Catalena, 72, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, with 8 p.m. Rosary live streamed at Hillier Funeral Home Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, arrive 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church also live streamed.

