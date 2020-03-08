November 29, 1924 - February 28, 2020
Jean passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in her home in College Station, Texas. She had a long and beautiful life filled with learning and travel. She was very independent and managed her own affairs until the last few months of her life. Jean studied to become a Master Gardener while living in Sedona, Arizona. She found joy in the beauty of flowers. She also enjoyed a good party and good food. She loved to play card games and Mahjong with her friends and family, and made many friends through the Senior Circle in College Station. Jean is now enjoying the best party ever, surrounded by beauty we cannot imagine in the presence of our Lord.
There will be a reception to celebrate Jean's life on March 11, 2020, at the community common room of the Terrace Pines Apartments. She is survived by daughters, Robyn Workman and husband Ronnie, Teri Steeger and husband Dennis; four grandchildren, Kimi Workman and husband Marshall, Walker Workman and wife Melissa, Mason Steeger and Rachael Steeger; and six great-grandchildren, Levi, Adaline, Gus, Trent, Ty and Webb. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Caton; siblings Howard Shaw, Lucille "Boo" Witherup, Helen Pebly, Ray Shaw; and her parents, Hugh Ralph Shaw and Anna Elizabeth Stevens-Shaw.
We would like to express our gratitude to the friends, caregivers and hospice nurses who lovingly cared for our mother these last few months. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Brazos Valley.
