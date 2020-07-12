December 15, 1954 - July 1, 2020
Jimmy Chambers, 65, of College Station, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Jimmy loved to hunt, fish, and spend every free minute with his family. Jimmy never met a stranger and every person who met him instantly had a new best friend. He was lovingly referred to as the "mayor" because he was always known as the person who would spend his time listening to you talk. Jimmy was a lifelong resident of Burnet, Texas but spent his last 5 years in College Station to be closer to his daughter and granddaughter.
Jimmy was born on December 15, 1954 to Murle & Harry Chambers. He worked to have money to fish and hunt, add to his Budweiser collection, and buy his granddaughter all the American Girl stuff she wanted.
Jimmy is survived by his loving daughter, Shawna Rendon and the light of his life, his granddaughter, Lexy Rendon both of College Station; a brothers, Johnny Turner of Comanche, LaVaughn Chambers and wife, Carolyn of Burnet; along with other family nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Jimmy felt attending funerals was a very important part of respecting those who had died. Due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date so that all his family and friends can be in attendance.
