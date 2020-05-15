Donnie Ray Childs, Sr., 61, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Wickson Creek Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Childs Sr. Donnie Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

