May 22, 1935 - April 4, 2020
Silent Key-W5CA - Allen Newton Chisholm, 84, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at a local hospital in College Station. He was born on May 22, 1935 in Bryan, Texas, to Allen Thurman and Vera (McCollum) Chisholm. He was a 1953 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, Texas, and a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Allen served three years active duty in the U.S. Army at White Sands Missile Range. While there, he met Marguerite Suzanne Womble, and they married on June 27, 1959, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. Allen served in the U.S. Army Reserves until his retirement as Lieutenant Colonel in 1980. Allen's career led him to positions with Dynalectron at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Kentron at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and ARAMCO in Houston, Texas, and Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. He returned to College Station in 1989, and became a communications consultant for Lockhart & White in Houston, Texas.
Allen was a life-long licensed HAM radio operator and served with emergency management organizations within his local communities. He was an active member at First Baptist Church of Bryan, where he also served as a deacon and was involved with The Gideons. He made several mission trips to Estonia assisting with new church construction and ministry programs.
A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Allen is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Suzanne; five children, Christina (Perry) Webb, Robert Chisholm, Debbie (Mark) Alenius, Kathy (Danny) Kwasnica, and Carl Chisholm; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Hutton; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private family burial is planned with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International at www.gideonsinternational.org/donate.
Please visit Allen's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
