September 23, 1935 - February 9, 2020
Funeral services for John "Jack" Read Churchill, 84, of Somerville are set for 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell, with Deacon John Young officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery in Frenstat. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 also at the funeral home. Mr. Churchill passed away February 9, 2020 at his home in Somerville.
Jack was born September 23, 1935 to Frank W. Churchill and Margaret (Read) Churchill in Smithville, Texas.
Jack graduated from Smithville High School, Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas and served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a member of the First Methodist Church of Smithville, Texas. He was a coach for 24 years at McKinney, A&M Consolidated, Corpus Christi, and Huntington High Schools. He was a retired rancher who enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing dominos with friends and family.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Churchill; sister-in-law, Jeanell Churchill; first wife, Sue Churchill; and sister, Peggy Edwards.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lourine (Zgabay) Churchill of Somerville; sons and daughters-in-law, Chet Churchill and wife Kathy of Haddon Township, NJ, Craig Churchill and wife Anita of Abilene, TX; grandchildren, Jonathan, James, Ben and Laura Churchill; great grandchild, Scarlotte Churchill and numerous other friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Schoppe, Travis Schoppe, Kevin Supak, James Giese, Mike Sanders, and James Churchill.
The family requests memorials be sent to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, New York 10305.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.
