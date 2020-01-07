September 29, 1953 - December 31, 2019
Galen Douglas Clark unexpectedly departed from this life on December 31, 2019. He was born September 29, 1953 in Ft. Worth, Texas, son of Dr. Donald R. & Evelyn Clark. Growing up in College Station, Galen attended College Hills Elementary and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School. He later served as a Medic in the Army working in Colorado and Germany.
After leaving the service, Galen worked in Austin at the Austin State School for the Blind. His expressive language, and his insatiable passion for reading, allowed him to eloquently describe the world's surroundings for his students and help them "see" in a beautiful way. Galen's gentle soul, along with his sense of humor, made him a gifted instructor.
Galen later developed a yearning to continue his work with children by seeking a degree in formal education. He studied at the University of North Texas, where he earned a B.A. with Honors in Education. In 1998, he met his wife, Kathy and they both began working for the Birdville Independent School District in North Richland Hills Texas.
Galen and Kathy divorced in 2015, but loved and supported one another always.
Galen was planning to sell his home and move to be near his son in Belize this year. He had returned from there just weeks prior to his death and was excited with the possibilities of "relaxing and spending quality time with his son". The last days of his life were blessed with quality time spent with his family.
His survivors include, Barbara Ladwig, Stepmother; Christopher Pruitt, Son; Lou Anne Stephenson, Sister; Jeff Clark, Brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Donald R. Clark and Evelyn D. Clark.
Cremation services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center of Bryan-College Station, Texas.
