May 25, 1929 - June 24, 2020
Rosalia Bickham (Koontz) Clemens passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Lamesa, Texas. She was born May 25, 1929 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bryan, Texas. Visitation was held in Lamesa, Texas from 6-8 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church Parlor. Rosie will be buried at the Bickham Cemetery in Brazos County at later date.
Rosie was the daughter of Henry and Roby Suzanna (Sample) Koontz. Rosie was a 1946 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. She graduated from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Women's University) where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a minor in Economics. Upon graduation, Rosie worked for the Texas Extension Service at Texas A&M College where she met Felix Cloyce Clemens, aka Clem, whom she married on May 30, 1953. Rosie and Clem were married for 32 years until his death in August of 1985.
They lived in several west Texas locales including Aspermont, Seymour and Haskell prior to settling in Lamesa. After the death of her husband, Rosalia became the President and Chief Financial Officer of the family farm at a time when it was rare for women to take on such roles. She successfully led it to profitability during the national financial crisis of the 1990s.
Rosie enjoyed water colors, gardening, quilting and sewing.
Rosie is survived by her daughters, Linda Clemens of Dallas, Robbie Clemens (Henry Jones) of Gilmer; her granddaughter, Rosalia Li Jones of Gilmer; and her sister, Anna Dell Smith; and nephews, William and Herbert Smith, of Abilene.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to Smile Train at smiletrain.org or College of Veterinary Medicine Oncology Research & Teaching Fund (05-73249) – To support studies and teaching programs relative to ending cures for cancer in animals and humans. Giving Link: give.am/vetmed, enter "CVM Oncology Research & Teaching Fund" in Account field. NAME]. Please make checks payable to the Texas A&M Foundation and note [FUND NAME] in the memo section. Checks can be mailed to the College of Veterinary Medicine, Office of Development, 4461 TAMU, College Station, Texas 77843-4461. Online donations may be made at giving.tamu.edu, click Give Now, select Unlisted Account and enter ACCOUNT NAME. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
