March 15, 1936 - April 23, 2020
John Steve Cochran III, 84, passed away quietly Thursday, April 23rd at his home in College Station.
A visitation will be held from 2 - 3 pm Monday, April 27th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station. Private burial will be held at Smetana Cemetery.
John was born March 15, 1936 in Houston, the son of John Steve Jr. and Celestine (Miller) Cochran. He proudly served our country in U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Alaska. While there, he developed a new method that kept vehicle engines from freezing in the bitter cold. He became so well known for this genius idea he was sought after by other base personnel to modify their private vehicles.
After his discharge from the Air Force, John attended and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1981 with a degree in Mechanical Agriculture. John worked for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service for over 20 years while raising cattle on his ranch near Franklin, Texas. He also served on the Board of Planters Bank during that time. After retiring from A&M, he moved to College Station. He continued to stay busy by raising a few head of cattle, working on cars, traveling and regularly volunteering at the Bush Library and College Station Medical Center.
John was a licensed car dealer and bought and sold many cars, but his passion was classic cars. He owned and cherished a 1960 Corvette and a 1955 Thunderbird. He graciously loaned the T-Bird to the Bush Library which was the center piece for a three-month long exhibit. He had a great love for flying and owned and flew a number of single and multi-engine aircraft all over the United States. Being ready for any new adventure he often traveled in his motor home, not only in the US but toured places in Canada. He was always in search of a new location to snow ski.
He was a member of the College Station Noon Lions Club and a longtime member of A&M Church of Christ.
John is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Hancel E. Cochran. Hancel and John were married shortly before he entered the Air Force and remained married for 56 years.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Schoppe) Cochran; brother, John S. Cochran IV; a daughter, Connie; a granddaughter, Maravet; two great-grandchildren and a host of friends. Especially one friend who won his heart and was always near-by, affectionally called by John, "My Coon Dog," a tiny, lively ball of soft, white cotton, "Angel."
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 1120 G St. NW Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.
