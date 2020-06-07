October 19, 1970 - June 3, 2020
Lieutenant-Colonel Peter J. Cohen, USAF (Ret.) passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 49 in Bryan, TX. The youngest of five children, he was born on October 19, 1970 in Norristown, PA to Bill and Edith Cohen.
In 1982, Peter moved with his parents and two brothers to San Diego, CA where he attended junior high school and Santa Fe Christian High School. He accepted an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduating in 1992 with a degree in Mathematics. From there, he attended Texas A&M to earn a second bachelors degree and masters degree both in Meteorology.
During his 22 year military career, assignments took Peter to several bases in the U.S. as well as to South Korea and Germany. He was an instructor at USAFA before heading overseas to serve as the Staff Weather Officer for the 1st Infantry Division U.S. Army in Würzburg, Germany in 2001. After a tour in Iraq in 2004, he returned to attend and then teach at the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, AL. He was honorably discharged in 2010 making his retirement home in Bryan.
Peter is remembered with love by his daughter, Lara, from his marriage to Robin Olson; his parents, Bill and Edith Cohen of Boise, ID; his sister, Patty and husband Kevin; sister, Pam; brothers, Phillip and Pau;, a nephew; two nieces; and two grandnieces.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday 4-6pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 S. College Ave, Bryan, TX. At 6pm, there will be a military honor ceremony followed by a sharing of stories in celebration of Peter's life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately