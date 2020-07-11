April 9, 1941 - July 6, 2020
Billy Dalton Cole, 79, of Normangee, Texas, passed from this life on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Hospice Care at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date at Union Baptist Church in Normangee.
Billy was born April 9, 1941 in Normangee to Truman and Pauline Cole. He worked at Townshire Barber Shop for many years and also served on the Bryan Police Department part time for several years. He then went to work for College Station Independent School District and worked in the Maintenance Department. Billy retired from CSISD in 1998, due to Macular Degeneration.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Pauline; his sister, Gwendolyn and husband, Arthur Grimes; brother-in-law, Herman Batson; and his great-grandson, Maliki Byrd.
Survivors include his two daughters, Paula with husband, Robert Truitt Jr, of Grand Prairie, and Alyssa with husband, Ted Bolton, of Arlington; a sister, Joyce Batson of Normangee; his six grandchildren, Charity and husband Cornell Byrd, Charles "Alex" Carlisle, Kimberly Bolton, Wesley Bolton, Heather and husband, Joseph Cason, and Brice Truitt; and ten great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to BrightFocus Foundation or the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately