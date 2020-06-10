Feb. 23, 1950 - May 28, 2020

Mrs. Lillie Mae Cole, 70, of Hayward, California, formerly of Tunis, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Oakland, California.

A special Home Going Service was held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Oakland, California. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Old Bethlehem Cemetery, in Tunis, Texas.

