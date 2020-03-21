September 29, 1927 - March 18, 2020
Josephine Skrabanek Conaway, age 92, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Josephine was born on September 29, 1927, to Joe and Tracy Skrabanek in Burleson County. The family moved to Bell County (the Cyclone area) where she attended school and played tennis. She experienced growing up in a large family. Following her mother's death, she helped take care of her siblings Elsie, Frank, Jerry, Leroy, Woodrow, Eugene, Evelyn and Milton.
After high school, she moved back to Burleson County and married R. Henry Conaway, in May of 1949. Josephine cherished her career as a homemaker and loved raising her sons Robert Jr. and Joe Thomas. She instilled the values and traditions handed down to her by father and grandfather, who immigrated to America in the 1800's from Czechoslovakia.
After 36 years of waiting, Josephine joins her love, Henry, in Heaven. She leaves behind her sons, Robert (and wife Margie) and Joe; grandchildren, Robbie, Jerry (and wife Krissy), Kimberly (and husband Isaac Garcia); great-grandchildren, Brooke (and husband Justin), Tyler (and wife Montana), Amber, Joel and Regan; and great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Trinity.
To honor Josephine's life, the family has planned private services at Rest-ever Memorial Park.
