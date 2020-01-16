December 3, 1943 - January 10, 2020
William Michael "Mike" Cook, Sr., Lt. Col. USAF, Retired, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday January 10, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. He was born on December 3, 1943 in Crockett, Texas.
Mike graduated from Galena Park High School and Arizona State University. He was a Lieutenant Colonel, USAF, and retired after more than 20 years of service. He also retired from Lockheed Martin in Northern Virginia. On January 13, 1967, he and Linda Carmel Willis were united in marriage. She entered into eternal rest March 11, 2007. On January 3, 2008 at Annandale, VA he found love once again, and married Emma Lee Rogers Mullins. Mike and Emma both retired and settled in Bryan, Texas in 2009. Mike was a loving and caring person, leading his family and those around him by his good example. He attended the Church of Christ and served as an Elder of the Annandale Church of Christ as well as a Deacon at the Twin City Church of Christ. Mike enjoyed studying the Bible and sharing the Gospel with everyone he met. Serving others, working in his yard pulling weeds, trimming bushes with his wife Emma and visiting with friends and family were things he really enjoyed. Spending time with his grandchildren, who brought such joy to his life, was what he loved most. He will be missed by his entire family.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Glyn B. Cook and Georgie Lavenia McDonald Cook; daughter Anna Caryn Cook and former wife Linda Carmel Cook.
He is survived by his wife Emma Cook of Bryan, Texas; brothers Glyn McDonald Cook and wife Norma Cook of the Woodlands, Texas; Jimmie Lynn Cook and his wife Susan Cook of Nacogdoches, Texas, his sons William Michael Cook Jr. and wife Missy Cook of Tomball, Texas and Mark Willis Cook and his wife Tracey Cook of Eureka, Missouri. He also survived by his stepsons, Tim Mullins of Johnson City, Tennessee and Daniel Mullins and his wife Heather of Tallahassee, Florida. He has six wonderful grandchildren, Stephanie Farmer and her husband Kale of Bentonville, Arkansas; Brandy Schiber and husband Mike of Wimberley, Texas; Maggie Bennett and husband Bryan of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Allison Hersey and husband Jake of Round Rock, Texas; Emily Cook and John Thomas Cook of Eureka, Missouri. He is also survived by nine great-grand-children, Brooklyn, Braden, Bradley, Fletcher, Anderson, Rosemary, Braxton, Hudson and Everett; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am. Funeral services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, Bryan, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to Make a Wish charity or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
