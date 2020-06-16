Bonnie Cooper, 95, of Angleton, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June, 17, at New Norwood Cemetery in Hearne. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Home of Hearne.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.