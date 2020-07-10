Tommy Lee Cooper, 40, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Oakwood Cemetery.

