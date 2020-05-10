January 21, 1929 - April 30, 2020
Jesse Cordero, 90, born to Canuto and Juanita (Gomez) Cordero of Bryan, Texas, passed away in San Diego, California, on April 30, 2020. Jesse grew up in the depression, and early on, learned the value of a dollar, hard work, sacrifice, and the love of family. He played baseball and would later become a pitcher for the Aztecs, a local team. At 17, Jesse enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving as an infantryman in the Korean War. MSG Cordero married the love of his life Frances Rodriguez, and together they had four children. MSG Cordero served two tours in Vietnam. On his second tour, he was gravely wounded, yet continued to fight, and for those heroic actions, was awarded the Bronze Star.
Upon retirement, he settled in San Diego, California, feeling that it would be the best place for cultural and educational opportunities for him and his family. Jesse attended Southwestern College, drove a taxi at night, and would study long hours at the dining room table. Later, he retired from the U.S Postal Service, securing a great future for his wife.
While the children were little it was his policy that after the evening meal was finished; the children were his to care for. He would lovingly and patiently bathe, read to, and put the children to bed, so his wife could have a couple of hours a day, all to herself. He also prepared exotic food, homemade salsa, the best pancakes and SOS, and would whistle while doing the dishes and mopping the floor after fixing a great meal.
It was not unusual for him to bring home a wounded or lost pet he would find along the road, as well as assisting stranded drivers in need of his natural abilities as a mechanic. With no formal training, Jesse rebuilt engines, added a family room to his home, laid Spanish tile, and was a master of the "Honey Do". He also enjoyed playing golf, swimming, sitting in the sauna, and was an avid reader.
Jesse is survived by four children, Kenneth, Maria, Diane, and Irene, their spouses; siblings, Joe Cordero and Delores Romero; nine grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Frances; siblings, Cruz, Eugene, Ralph and Rose; as well as a grandson, Mark Ryan McCart.
MSG Cordero will continue to serve, guarding the Gates of Heaven, along with grandson, Mark Ryan, also a Marine; Semper Fi. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and friends: he definitely left the world a better place.
