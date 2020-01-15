August 27, 1939 - January 6, 2020
Her simple way of approaching things in life; her unconditional love of all humans; this true instrument of God's peace on earth has passed away, Ruth Cothrum, 80, of Bryan, has moved from this life to the next, as she was embraced by the ever-loving arms of God. "I have kept the faith" is the legacy Ruth leaves behind for us all. A graveside service honoring Ruth will begin at 12 noon, Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Rest Ever Memorial Park. Services for Ruth are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Ruth was born in Dallas, Texas, on August 27, 1939, to Eddy and Mae Riddle Hay. Ruth was the only child of her parents. In her earlier days, this gifted young lady was destined to make great happening in her life and others. Her greatest joys in the world were her two children, Jack and Cookie. Ruth was considered the best and hardest working mom in the world. She may have struggled in life at times but her faith in God, in her Jesus, and in her St. Joseph; was solid.
Ruth was very open to her family, friends, and she truly never met a stranger. She was a model of true motherhood, grand motherhood; she loved unconditionally. Ruth provided for her children working in the service industry making sure every customer she served was given the utmost respect and dignity. Her joy filled heart was made known by her own little dances she would do while working. We will always remember her great love of French-fries for her favorite meal or snack. Her charisma of friendship, the underlying sense of humbleness was always in her heart. If anything she wanted you to know Jesus through her and her life.
She was committed to serving others, in her church, and community. Ruth was a greeter at St. Joseph Catholic Church Mass, in particular, the 5:30 Mass. Ruth welcomed every person as though it was their first time to the church and as a member of her family. She was employed with St. Joseph Church for twenty-two years. She served under Msgr. John McCaffrey and many Associate Pastors during her time. She would volunteer for funeral meals, and however else she could be of service to her St. Joseph Church family.
Her small family of her son, Jack and wife Peggy Cothrum; her daughter Cookie and husband Jerry Nucker; her family extends to her very close and personal friend, Betty Perez; her extended family of people she considered as her own children and grandchildren, Jodie Hodges, Shawna Roman, Kiara Roman, Scott Hodges, and Augie Roman; and other very special friends she considered as family.
Ruth's family extends a very heartfelt thank you to the staff, the doctors, the caregivers at Lampstand for the wonderful and compassionate care given to their mother during her stay at Lampstand.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Joseph Church Funeral Meals Program, 507 East 26thStreet, Bryan, Texas 77803 in Memory of Ruth Cothrum.
