Ruth Cothrum, 80, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Services will be at 12 p.m., Saturday, January 18, at Rest-Ever Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
