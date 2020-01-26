February 6, 1953 - January 19, 2020

Ray Anthony Court, of Groves Texas was born to Frank and Rosa Lee Emola Court on February 6th, 1953 in Bryan, Tx. Ray passed away in Houston on January 19th, 2020 at the age of 66.

Ray was a 1971 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. He played all sports excelling in Basketball, he was an avid sports fan.

Ray owned Gourmet Foods of Houston and has been serving individuals in the greater Houston area since 1974. His goal was simple, to select and sell the highest quality food products available, and then to deliver them directly to the customer. What started out simple turned into something bigger than anyone would have every imagined. The legacy that Ray leaves behind in southeast Texas is one that will be unmatched.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Rosa Lee. Survivors include his son, Bryan Darden and wife Jessica, grandchildren John and Valerie Darden of Weatherford, Texas. Brothers, Greg & wife Debra of Bryan, Jerry and wife Carol of Ft. Worth, and Wayne and wife Carmen of Bryan. Nephews, Justin Court & wife Taylor, Chris "Kipper" Court & wife Andrea, Layne Court, and Jeremy Court. Nieces, Christine Maywald & husband Chad, Sabrina McIntosh and husband Scott, and Andrea Stroud and great nieces and great nephews

Visitation will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel 1515 South College Ave Bryan, Texas 77801 from 5:00-7:00pm a Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2:00pm St. Anthony Catholic Church 401 South Parker Ave Bryan, Texas 77803. Burial Will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family of Ray Court, please visit Tribute Store.

Get daily news, sports, opinions, entertainment and more, delivered every morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 27
Memorial Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Memorial Visitation begins.
Jan 27
Rosary & Vigil Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Rosary & Vigil Service begins.
Jan 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
St Anthony's Catholic Church
401 S Parker Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ray's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.