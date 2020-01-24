Ray Anthony Court, of Houston, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 P.M. Monday, January 27, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, January 28, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.
Service information
Jan 27
Memorial Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Jan 27
Rosary & Vigil Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Jan 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:00PM
St Anthony's Catholic Church
401 S Parker Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
