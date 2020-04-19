October 26, 1944 - April 15, 2020
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Sue Cranford, a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. On April 15, 2020 another Angel entered Heaven.
Born in Franklin, TX, she grew up in the country and enjoyed everything outdoors, never passing up a good fishing hole. Sue enjoyed life as a military wife, mother, grandmother, a world traveler and talented artist. She served the community having spent over 25 years in the banking business, she retired from First National Bank, and never met a stranger, she loved people!
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, and son.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Jack. She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Due to required precautionary measures, private family service will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation, in memory of Sue, to the American Heart Association Bryan-College Station, 12345 N. Lamar Blvd., Suite 200, Austin, Texas 78753 https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html?s_src=20U2W1UEMG&s_subsrc=top_nav_button.
