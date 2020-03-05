September 28, 1934 - March 3, 2020
Agnes Cromeans of Henry Prairie, Texas waltzed her way into heaven on March 3rd, 2020, at the age of 85 years old. She was born in Lake Arthur, Louisiana on September 29,1934 to Lucille & Murphy Royer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Memorial Funeral Home in Hearne, Texas. Her memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Henry Prairie Baptist Church in Henry Prairie, TX. Burial will be at Wheelock Cemetery directly after the service.
