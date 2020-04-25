July 20, 1972 - April 21, 2020
Billie Jo (Goodrum) Cross, 47, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 2PM Saturday April 25 at the Zion Church of Kurten with Pastor Aubrey Rogers officiating. Visitation will be from 1PM until service time and from the conclusion of the service until 4PM in the Church.
Born July 20, 1972 in Bryan, Texas she was the daughter of Joe Goodrum and Nancy Taylor. Billie Jo enjoyed being outdoors with her friends and family. She loved going mudding and hanging out with her BFF's in the pasture. Her courage and zest for life were immeasurable. Billie Jo was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Her mother, Nancy; brother, Jody Goodrum, and step mother, Peggy Goodrum precede her in death.
Billie Jo leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 8 years, Will Cross; father, Joe Goodrum and Trudy Allen; two sons, Garrett Hallmark and fiancée Kourtney Shaffer, and Logan Klentz; one sister, Marie Taylor and husband, Skip; sister-in-law, Brooke Seymour; and a brother and sister-in-law Kelly and Jennifer Cox; nieces and nephews; Kelsey Taylor and fiancée Derrick Bradford along with Emoriee, Keaton Taylor, Jon Goodrum, Jacob Goodrum, and Trace Ford as well as numerous cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley in her name.
