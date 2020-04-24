July 20, 1972 - April 21, 2020
Billie Jo (Goodrum) Cross, 47, of Bryan passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Funeral Services will at 2PM at the Zion Church of Kurten with Pastor Aubrey Rodgers officiating. Visitation will be from service time until 4 PM.
Born July 20, 1972 in Bryan, Texas she was the daughter of Joe Goodrum and Nancy Taylor. Billie enjoyed being outdoors with her friends. She loved going mudding and hanging out with her BFF's in the pasture. Billie was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her mother, Nancy; brother, Jody Goodrum, and step mother, Peggy Goodrum precede her in death.
Billie leaves behind to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 8 years, Will Cross; father, Joe Goodrum and Trudy Allen; two sons, Garrett Hallmark and wife Kourtney Shaffer, and Logan Klentz; one sister, Marie Taylor and husband, Skip; nieces and nephews; Kelsey Taylor and fiancée Derrick Bradford along with Emoriee, Keaton Taylor, Jon Goodrum, Jacob Goodrum, and Trace Ford as well as numerous cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley in her name.
