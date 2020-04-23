Billy Jo Cross, 47, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, with services following at Zion Church of Kurten. Services are in the care of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan/College Station.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Cross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
College Station names Houston Fire Department veteran new fire chief
-
Bryan woman accused of forgery, drug possession
-
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loosens restrictions in effort to restart the economy; schools to remain closed
-
Smith, Richard S.
-
Police: College Station woman broke into home, assaulted occupant with baseball bat
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately