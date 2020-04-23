Billy Jo Cross, 47, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25, with services following at Zion Church of Kurten. Services are in the care of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan/College Station.

