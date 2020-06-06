Rafael Cruz, Sr., 76, of Amarillo, formerly of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation will be 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6. at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Bryan City Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Cruz Sr. Rafael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.