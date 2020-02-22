Bettejean Cunningham July 24, 1934 - Feb. 18, 2020 Bettejean Cunningham, 85, of Tyler, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2020 after a long fight. No services are planned at this time. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania on July 24, 1934 to Floyd and Jean (Firmstone) Daniels. The loves of her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Jodi Swann and Paula Benish; son, Russell Cunningham; grandchildren, Megan Buskey, Kristen (Swann) and Alex Shepherd, Christopher, Katie and Shane Cunnigham and Angela (Benish) and Rusty Caton; and great-grandchildren, Jerek "Little Man" Scoggins, Lydia "Sweet Princess" Shepherd, and Mallory Caton.

