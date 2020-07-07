John F. Dana, 81, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 am-1 pm, on Friday, July 10th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 pm, on Friday, July 10th, at College Station Memorial Cemetery.

