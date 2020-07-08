November 27, 1938 - July 4, 2020
John F. Dana, of Bryan, Texas, went home to be with the Lord, on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Bryan, Texas, after a very short illness in St Joseph's Hospital. He was born on November 27, 1938, in Bryan, Texas, to John and Vlasta Dana.
Known better as Johnny, he worked as a mechanic for Allen Olds automobile dealership in Bryan for over 35 years, and for a GM automobile dealership in Hearne for about 10 years before his retirement. He loved living in the country, watching deer, and being outside with his dog.
He also loved fireworks! Every year at his place in the country he would put on a great fireworks display for family, friends, and neighbors on July 4th and New Year's Eve. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Johnny is survived by his son, John F. Dana Jr, and daughter-in-law Linda Dana of Bryan; his sister, Viola (Chuck) Hartman; two nieces, Dianne Sealander (Dwayne Nowell), and Karen (David) Hunter, all from Alamogordo, New Mexico; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in his passing by his loving wife, Maurine (Dawson) Dana; his parents, John and Vlasta (Orsag) Dana, of Bryan; and nephew Terry Batten, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
A Visitation will be held Friday morning from 11-1, July 10th, at Hillier of BRYAN. A Graveside service will be at 2 PM at College Station Memorial Cemetery.
Please visit Johnny's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
