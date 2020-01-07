Johnny Danesi, 59, of Brenham, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7 at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 8 at Eben-Ezer Lutheran Church in Brenham.
Danesi, Johnny
