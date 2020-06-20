June 23, 1964 - June 16, 2020
Visitation for Charlene Jewel Daniels, 55, of College Station, Texas will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, in the Chapel of the Lewis Funeral Home, 509 South Baylor, Brenham ,Texas.
A funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lewis Funeral Home in Brenham, Texas.
