Betty Davidson, 66, of White Oak and formerly of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Interment will be on Thursday, April 23, at Houston National Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Davidson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.