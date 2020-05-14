September 21, 1965 - May 9, 2020
James "Jimmy" Keith Davis, 54, of Flint passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Flint. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler with the Rev. Richard Luna officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas.
Born September 21, 1965 in Houston to Danny Davis and Freddie (Spivey) Davis, Jimmy graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and Tyler Junior College. He enjoyed learning and obtained more than enough college hours for an additional degree. He was self-taught in many areas of interest and enjoyed gardening, animals and nature. Mr. Davis worked for more than 20 years at both Carrier and Trane Industries.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his sisters, Cathy Harper and husband Ronnie of Tyler and Beverly Davis of Bryan; niece, Jennifer Smith and husband Matthew; and nephew, Michael Harper.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Nicholas Pet Haven, 12903 State Highway 155 So., Tyler, TX 75703.
