Weather Alert

...AMBER ALERT... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THE VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE IS SEARCHING FOR WILLOW SIRMANS, WHITE, FEMALE, 14 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 3 FEET, 75 POUNDS, STRAWBERRY BLONDE HAIR, BLUE EYES WITH BRACES ON HER TEETH. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AUSTEN WALKER, WHITE, MALE, 21 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5 FEET 9 INCHES, 140 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, GREEN EYES, TATTOO ON THE LEFT ARM, AND A TATTOO AND SCAR ON THE RIGHT ARM, IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN GRAND SALINE, TEXAS. UPDATED INFORMATION...THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A WHITE 2012 TOYOTA CAMRY WITH TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER L G H 9 2 9 4 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS VAN ZANDT COUNTY SHERIFF AT 903-567-4133.