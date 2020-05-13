June 22, 1925 - May 11, 2020
George Theodore "Ted" Davis Jr., 94, a resident of Farmers Branch went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020.
George was born on June 22, 1925 in Groesbeck, Texas to the late George Theodore Davis and Carrie Hall Davis. He was the "little brother" to his elder five sisters. At an early age, the family moved to Bryan, Texas. George graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan in 1944. Upon graduation, he answered the call of duty to his country, serving as a pilot cadet in the U.S. Army Air Corps. At the end of World War II, George entered Texas A&M University, graduating in 1949 with a BS degree in Entomology. He married his high school sweetheart, Gladys Marie Schultz in 1948.
George and Gladys lived in several places in south and west Texas until settling in Bryan to raise their children. In Bryan, George and Gladys were active members of the Cavitt Street Church of Christ where George served as an Elder. In 1980, they moved to Lubbock, Texas for 8 years before retiring in Star Harbor on Cedar Creek Lake where they enjoyed fishing and traveling during their retirement years. After 54 years of marriage, Gladys passed away in 2003. George married Ida Jones in 2004 and they resided in Star Harbor and Athens, Texas prior to moving to Farmers Branch in 2018.
George worked for the Texas A&M Extension Service after college graduation. In 1957, George joined Stauffer Chemical Company where he worked for over 30 years. Initially hired as a product sales representative for the Central Texas and the Gulf Coast area, he formed many special bonds with farmers and agriculture distributors across the area that developed into life-long friendships. He spent the last 8 years of his employment as plant manager of the Stauffer Chemical Plant in Lubbock, Texas.
He had a great love for Texas A&M University, had season tickets to football games and always proudly sang the Aggie war hymn. He was definitely a "Fighting Texas Aggie"! George was an avid gardener and he loved to hunt and fish. Ultimately, he loved his Lord and God, following Jesus in his life on this earth. George had a wonderful voice and loved to sing, leading singing at church and would often burst into gospel songs around the house or out in the garden. After his God, the most important thing in his life was his family. A loving and supportive husband, he was also a strong, positive force in his children's lives setting a wonderful, moral example for them to follow.
George was preceded in death by his parents (George and Carrie Davis), his first wife (Gladys Davis), and his sisters (Helen Munday, Aileen Davis, Georgia Lee McGregor, Ruby Mendl, and Mary Mullinix).
George is survived by his wife, Ida Davis of Farmers Branch, his children and their families; George T. "Ted" Davis III and his wife Barbara of West Chester, OH; Dr. Thomas H. Davis and his wife Biddie of Bryan; Karen Sue Arthur and her husband Perry of Plano; 4 grandchildren (Allison Morris, Paige Arthur, Payton Davis, and Connor Davis) and 5 great grandchildren (Mason Morris, Miller Morris, Emma Arrington, Micah Davis and Levi Davis).
A Private Graveside service will be officiated by Jerry Brewer at the Kurten Cemetery, Kurten, Texas on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Arms of Hope, 21300 State Highway 16, North Medina, Texas 78055, Phone: (830) 589-7129.
