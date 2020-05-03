Charles Delahoussaye, Sr., 69, of Caldwell, Texas, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Strickland Funeral Home in Caldwell.

