David Baker Demaree, 35, of Bryan, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station. Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family of David Demaree, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Avenue South
College Station, TX 77845
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Feb 28
Funeral Service
Friday, February 28, 2020
1:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel College Station
2901 Texas Avenue South
College Station, TX 77845
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before David's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.