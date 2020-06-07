September 10, 1932 - May 28 2020
Dale DeRouen, 87, of Anderson, Texas passed away on May 28th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia.
He was born to parents Odile and Leonel DeRouen, on September 10, 1932, in Port Arthur, Texas. In 1950, Dale graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in Port Arthur, and received a degree in Math from Texas A&M University in 1954. Dale was a proud Endowed Member of the Texas A&M 12th Man Foundation.
Dale is survived by his daughters, Della DeRouen and Annette Gray; his son, Duane DeRouen and husband Parker, Dane Gray, Chance Gray, Dax DeRouen, Link DeRouen; and great-grandchild, Oliver Hotchkiss. Dale was predeceased by parents, Odile and Leonel DeRouen; older brother, Laddie; younger sisters, Doris and Sharon; and ex-wife, Jeanette.
Dale was a walk-on for the Texas A&M track team under Colonel Andy Anderson. He eventually won the Southwest Conference mile championship in 1953, and was the captain of the Texas A&M track team in 1954. He had many stories about his days there that he often shared.
After graduating from Texas A&M University in 1954, Dale spent 3 years in the Air Force flying B-47 bomber planes in peacetime. Dale then received one of the first Computer Science degrees from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas and shortly after, started a 33-year career at Texaco. He married Jeanette DeRouen and all three kids (Della, Annette and Duane) were born in Port Arthur. After a 2-year stint living in Trinidad in the West Indies where he set up a computer system for their Texaco plant, the family settled in Conroe, Texas outside of Houston. Upon retiring from Texaco, Dale eventually moved to Anderson, Texas near College Station.
Dale was known for his love of sports. While in Port Arthur he coached the St Catherine school basketball team and managed and played in the men's competitive fastpitch softball league for many years. He later coached youth baseball, basketball and football in Conroe. Dale spent many years attending his kids and grandkids sporting events. And once those days were over, he then dedicated his time to supporting Texas A&M sporting events.
His interment will be at the Aggie Field of Honor Cemetery on the Memorial Wall that faces Kyle Field in College Station after a private ceremony.
