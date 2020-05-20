Edith Dickschat, 94, of Washington, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Visitation will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Memorial Oaks Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, at Friedens Church of Washington, UCC Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Edith Dickschat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

