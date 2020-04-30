December 5, 1941 - April 28, 2020
Kay Dodson was born in Arbela, MO to Fred Mason League and Doris Jean Nellis. She was raised by her grandparents in Memphis, MO. When she was twenty years old, she married Harold Dodson on December 1, 1962. She became the instant mother of two sons and a daughter, and a year later gave them a baby brother.
Kay worked with Young Brothers and Knife River Corp for over thirty years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold.
Survivors include her children, Allen Dodson, and wife Sandra, of Sugar Land, Annette Brittain of Bryan, Palmer Dodson and wife Lois, of Fayetteville, NC, and Scott Dodson, and wife Susan, of Caldwell; her brothers, Mike Menasco, and wife Penny, of Bryan, and Jeff League of Topeka, KS; grandchildren, Angie Dodson, Brad Dodson, Jamie Bokelmann, Brianne Svatek, John Gerzik, Sara Brittain, Amber Dodson King, Brandon Dodson, Lacey Dodson, Megan Dodson, Chris Manor, Angela Dodson, and Mathew Dodson; nieces and nephews, Chris League, Jeremy League, Cari DaSilva, Mandy Menasco, and Quinton League; and 24 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately