September 23, 1938 - January 25, 2020
Shelton Doerksen Jr., 81, of Bryan passed away Saturday, January 25th after a brief battle with brain cancer.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1st at College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Ave. South, College Station, TX 77840. All are welcome who would like to pay their final respects.
Shelton was born September 23, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Shelton Sr. and Lynda (Smith) Doerksen. He also credits his grandparents with providing him a great deal of love and devotion during his growing up years. He decided at a young age he was going to forge a successful life for himself.
He was awarded a scholarship to Texas A&M University out of high school and joined with his fellow fish in the Corps of Cadets Class of '60. He began dating his future wife, Judy Myers, whom he had known most of his life in Lufkin, during his junior year. His senior year he ascended to the position of Commanding Officer in Squadron 1 (Huslin' 1, Second to None!). He earned his B.S. in Civil Engineering.
Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. A few months later, he and Judy were married. They went on to have three daughters, Lisa, Sharon and Janet. After his service obligation ended, he was employed with Chicago Bridge & Iron and worked for them in 5 different states over 30 years. He retired in 1996, and they moved to College Station. He lost his beloved wife Judy in 2003.
He was a dedicated Aggie, and began a family tradition by sending all three of his daughters to Texas A&M to earn their degrees and rings. The third generation has followed with two grandchildren who have graduated from A&M with more to come! He loved his university so much, he decided to retire to College Station to spend the rest of his life!
Shelton is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and wife, Judy Doerksen.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Jim Lehman, Sharon and Bill Bullock, Janet and Brian Gambrell; grandchildren, Bobby Lehman, Jeff Lehman and wife Stephanie, Brooke Smith and husband Cameron, Brittany Bullock, Connor Gambrell and Cody Gambrell; great-grandchildren, Cooper Smith and baby girl Smith on the way; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Joy Robinson; niece, Jane Spears; and nephew, Jay Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, we would like to honor Shel's work with Mobility Worldwide which provides mobility assistance for affected children. Please send a check made to Christ UMC, 4201 State Hwy 6 South, College Station, TX 77845 (Mobility Services in the memo line).
