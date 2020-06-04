October 29, 1939 - March 12, 2020
Gladys B. Dominik, 80, passed away Thursday, March 12 at Hospice Brazos Valley Inpatient Facility.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, June 6th at Steephollow Cemetery.
Gladys was born October 29, 1939 in Plattsburgh, New York the daughter of Robert Henry and Elison Edith (Sweet) Turnbull. She enjoyed crocheting and playing dominos.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband William Henry Dominik.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dale and Patti Dominik, David and Dorothy Dominik; sister, Irma Hall; grandchildren, Bryan Dominik, Jeffrey Dominik and wife Brittany, Christopher Dominik, and Caitlyn Dominik; and one great-granddaughter, Rebekah Dominik.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make A Wish Foundation or a charity of choice.
