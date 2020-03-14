Gladys Dominik, 80, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Gladys Dominik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

