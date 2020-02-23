November 28, 1917 - February 20, 2020
Hazel Dooley was born November 28, 1917 on a farm in the Blevins community in Falls County, Texas, and passed away February 20, 2020 in San Angelo. She married Roscoe B. Dooley December 17, 1949 in San Angelo. They have two children: Esta Lucile Dooley Smith and Larry McCoy Dooley.
The fifth of nine children born to James Marion and Minnie Lee Harris McCoy, she attended school in Blevins and graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1936. She actively participated in sports, drama and was valedictorian of her graduating class. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from John Tarleton College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from the University of Texas in 1942.
Hazel worked her way through college with campus employment from waiting tables in the dining hall to operating the switch board in the office of public relations. She began her professional career as a teacher in Long Branch School, a one-teacher school, in a community near her home in Falls County. The small school consolidated with Bruceville-Eddy School district at the end of her two months of teaching, and she taught there two years before resigning to complete her education at the University of Texas.
Hazel was named second Vice-President of the Home Economics Club her senior year and was active in campus sports including being on the tennis team for UT. She was one of the Blue Bonnet Belle nominees pictured in the yearbook her senior year. She worked as an intramural manager and a member of the runner-up team for the campus volleyball championship.
After graduation from UT Dooley held the positions of Assistant Home Supervisor for Farmer Security Administration in Palestine and Anson, Texas, and the Tom Green County Home Demonstration Agent for the Texas A&M University Agricultural Extension Service. She taught as a substitute in Home Economics at San Angelo College and Angelo State University. She was a "Stay-at-home Mom" for 19 years to rear the children.
Nutrition and health played key roles in Hazel's volunteerism and work experience. She re-entered the workforce as Dietary Consultant for Baptist Memorial Geriatric Center in San Angelo. She directed the Expanded Nutrition Program as an Associate Extension Agent for Texas A&M University Agricultural Extension Service. She helped Mrs. Alice Rogers to implement the Meals for The Elderly Program in 1974 and was the first dietitian for the program. She taught Homemaking at Edison Junior High for two years before retiring.
Hazel gave many hours of volunteer service to community needs including serving as a member of the Tom Green County Draft Board during WWII. President Franklin Roosevelt awarded a certificate for her meritorious service to the war effort. She was an adult leader for 4-H club members for 10 years and an active member of the PTA.
She judged for the first Standard-Times Concho Cookery contest and the district "Make-It-Yourself with Wool" contest, continuing to judge for many years. Hazel's other judging activities included Texas A&M Extension Service sponsored activities in Tom Green county, district and area contests, and homemaking activities at Angelo State University. She served as Director of Youth division for arts and crafts at the San Angelo Stock Show.
An active volunteer at Ft. Concho Railway Museum, and La Grande Alumni and Visitor Center at Angelo State University, she was awarded Volunteer of the Year in appreciation of her outstanding community service. A member of the San Angelo Retired Teachers Association and the San Angelo Retired Senior Volunteer Program, she received an award for 30 years of service. She was a member of Trail Blazer Organization, Big Lake.
Hazel served as Past President of ASU Women's Club and as a member of First Christian Church. Her church activities included serving as the inaugural president of the Henson Class in 1946, president of Christian Women's Fellowship, teacher in the children and youth divisions of the church school, Superintendent of Vacation Bible school and adult leader for summer camps at Camp Christian at Lake Brownwood. She served as a ringer for the adult hand bell choir of the First Christian Church for many years and as a member of The Golden Hand Bell Choir of the first Baptist Church, ringing with them at their National Convention on Aging in Waco.
Despite never attending ASU, Hazel presided over the Angelo State University Women's Club and was recognized as Honoree Alumna at the Angelo State University Homecoming in 2012.
Preceding her in death: her husband of 55 years in 2005; her parents; five brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Esta Smith and husband James, of San Angelo; and a son, Larry Dooley and wife, Kim, of College Station. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Britni and Jonathon Miller, DVM, of Leander; Brooke Dooley of Fort Worth; Eva and Tom Hack of Ensenada, MX; Angela and Jonathan Frouman of Round Rock; Francesca Smith of Long Beach, CA; Paula and Phil Braaten of McKinney; Virginia and Zac Ford of Dallas; Sara Bendandi of Kyle; Julianna Smith of Dallas; Christina Smith in Long Beach, CA; and Jimi Smith of San Angelo; and eight great grandchildren.
Special thanks to nephew and special care giver, Jim McCoy of Big Lake, and 16 nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 29 N. Oaks, San Angelo, TX 76903, Meals for the Elderly, 310 E. Houston Harte, San Angelo, TX 76903, The R.B and Hazel Dooley Endowed Scholarship, ASU Station, #11023, San Angelo. TX 76909, or your favorite charity.
Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home and from 8:30 until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at First Christian Church, 29 N. Oaks, with Rev. T.J. Shoop-York, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Park under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
