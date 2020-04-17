Weather Alert

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER...TRINITY RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE. MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE * UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED. * AT 700 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.4 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TOMORROW EVENING. * AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN. && FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 PM LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME FRI SAT SUN MON NAVASOTA RIVER NORMANGEE 15.0 15.4 THU 7 PM 15.0 14.2 12.5 6.3 &&