David Turner Duncan, 90, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. Services will be at 11 am, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Andrews Episcopal. Service are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately