April 29, 1926 - January 13, 2020
Jo Dunn, 93, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1926 in Abbott, Texas to her parents, Delbert and Fannie Diggs. Jo was a long-time resident of Bryan and was the epitome of a maverick in many ways throughout her life. She was one of the first women in Bryan to become a successful entrepreneur and during a time when women wore skirts and dresses, she challenged the status quo and smartly wore trousers. She was hardworking and instilled in her children the importance of diligence and professionalism. Jo loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by parents, Delbert and Fannie Diggs; her husband, George R. Dunn; the father of her children, Willie Ihlenfeldt; and grandchildren, Christine Perry and Audrey Cardenas.
Jo is survived by her children, Billie Fowler, Patsy Zabel and her husband, Gordon, Paul Bruce Ihlenfeldt and his wife, Jean; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Sauls; sister-in-law, Marion Hawkins; several generations of nieces and nephews; close family friend, Sheri Jones; and a host of extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Burleson St. Joseph Manor Activity Department, 1022 Presidential Corridor, Caldwell, TX 77836.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8th with the Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m. in the Bluebonnet Chapel of Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 S. College Ave., Bryan, TX 77801. The graveside service and inurnment will follow in Wheelock Cemetery in Robertson County, TX.
Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
